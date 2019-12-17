Embattled tribal court judge defends herself in Monday hearing over misconduct allegations

Wind River Reservation leaders came one step closer to potentially removing their top judge on Monday by holding a hearing where she said she was being treated unfairly.

The ouster attempt comes just months after she was sworn in and a couple months after the Wyoming tribes announced they would consider removing Wind River Tribal Court Chief Judge Sara Robinson for unspecified allegations of judicial misconduct.

Robinson is accused of three allegations of misconduct — one for unfair sentencing in a case in which she allegedly had a conflict of interest and two that remain unclear.

In a hearing held by the Wind River Inter-tribal Council, Robinson defended herself against at least one of the allegations while also saying that tribal leaders had abused their power and eroded the checks and balances system in place among the reservation’s governing bodies.

An investigative report being used in the process, Robinson said, was “deficient” because it was written by someone with a conflict of interest — a former employee of the Northern Arapaho Tribe — and contained many inaccuracies that she didn’t specify at the time.