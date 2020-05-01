Emergency relief available for Wyoming's self-employed and gig workers

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services began extending emergency benefits to more workers Friday, including the self-employed, gig workers, independent contractors and more, as promised under the federal coronavirus relief act.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act at the tail end of March to provide economic relief to businesses and workers hurting from the coronavirus pandemic, including the jobless who do not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance. But the state had to develop a system to distribute the new aid first. Workforce Services now has a program in place to process applications for the federal relief.
Workers who have lost their jobs must meet several requirements before qualifying for traditional unemployment compensation. But the federal government’s pandemic unemployment assistance extends unemployment benefits to more of the jobless, including self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers and some workers who no longer qualify for traditional unemployment insurance benefits, among others.
"The system is now open for applications from self-employed people and others who wouldn't qualify for regular Unemployment Insurance," said Holly McKamey Simoni, a programs administrator at Workforce Services. "These benefits are retroactive, so the claims can be paid all the way back to the date a person first became unemployed due to COVID-19."
The assistance program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to those who qualify. The benefits include a minimum payment ranging from $193 to $508 per week.
Details on the application process can be found at wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources. Workforce Services recommends having 2019 tax documents on hand when applying, but other forms of documentation are accepted.
Because of the need for social distancing, the department encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov, including individuals filing for benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Individuals can call 307-473-3789 for assistance too, but the high volume of calls has led to "extremely long" wait times, according to the agency. Workers filing for unemployment who need a password or PIN reset can now email the department at dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. The email should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number and their phone number.
Thousands of Wyoming residents have found themselves without work as the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists.
The state received 2,886 new claims for unemployment insurance last week and has processed nearly 30,000 claims since March 14. Many Wyoming workers who may have been ineligible for traditional unemployment have been left in a lurch without access to aid or alternate employment options.
