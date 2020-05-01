Emergency relief available for Wyoming's self-employed and gig workers

"The system is now open for applications from self-employed people and others who wouldn't qualify for regular Unemployment Insurance," said Holly McKamey Simoni, a programs administrator at Workforce Services. "These benefits are retroactive, so the claims can be paid all the way back to the date a person first became unemployed due to COVID-19."

The assistance program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to those who qualify. The benefits include a minimum payment ranging from $193 to $508 per week.

Details on the application process can be found at wyomingworkforce.org/covid19-resources. Workforce Services recommends having 2019 tax documents on hand when applying, but other forms of documentation are accepted.