JACKSON — Chris Marcum is a horse guy.

You’ve maybe seen him galloping around Wilson with trail horses, taking care of sometimes 50 at a time. Marcum has lived in the valley for 30-plus years, sleeping in an R-Pod travel trailer on his friend’s property for the last seven.

In the spring, when he visits his dad’s ranch in Buna, Texas, he’s tasked with raising the colts after their moms are taken: providing the “initial touch,” teaching them to pick up their feet, and throwing balls at them for play.

Marcum was in Texas in November on a brief trip to see his dad when he started feeling sick. Hot sweats, cold sweats, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms took hold. Upon returning home, he told his boss at Jackson Hole Real Estate about the illness, and his boss suggested he might have long COVID.

Up until that point the middle-aged man said he had always been healthy. For that reason, he hasn’t ever had health insurance. He’d rather “eat a tomato than take an Advil,” he said.

By the end of January, his symptoms had gotten much worse, including a distended belly and blood in excretions.

“Even though I’m Native American, I looked kind of white and sickly,” Marcum recounted. “I was down.”

As Cherokee and Navajo, he qualifies for free care through the Indian Health Service, a federal medical system for Native Americans that offers medical services without premiums, enrollment fees, copays, deductibles or coinsurance when provided directly, or when referred to non-Indian health providers.

However, the closest Indian Health Service office is near Pocatello, Idaho — about 90 miles away from Jackson, or in Fort Washakie, 100 miles away.

Distance aside, Marcum was confident that the quality of care he’d receive on the reservations wouldn’t be good enough.

He’s not off-base, according to The New York Times, which reported that death rates for preventable diseases — like diabetes, alcohol-related illnesses and liver disease — are three to five times higher for Native Americans, who largely rely on those hospitals, than for all other races combined.

Federal government funding for Native American health care is also low. In 2016 the U.S. spent roughly a third on Indian Health Service patients than it spent on federal inmates: $2,843 versus $8,602 per capita.

Ruling out the Indian Health Service, Marcum walked into the St. John’s Health Urgent Care clinic by Smith’s. Right away he received a slew of tests, and, later that day, two liters of blood transfusions. The doctors identified internal bleeding, an enlarged liver and harmful bacteria in Marcum’s blood, though his overall diagnosis was not yet clear.

Marcum was in a critical state, and the doctors decided he needed to get to the University of Utah Hospital stat. The last shuttle to Salt Lake City had already left for the day, so the medics made it clear he needed to be emergency airlifted to the university hospital.

“I’m not sure what happened,” he said. “They did it by helicopter, which I would not recommend.”

Marcum was “under drugs” when he was notified of the plan and regretted agreeing to the helicopter transfer. Part of his distaste for the flight was the price, but the other part was the experience. The helicopter was compact, which made his 5-foot-6 body feel extremely cramped.

“It was small like an ironing board, and I was strapped in there, skin and bone,” he recalled. “It hurt so bad all the way there. I could feel all the bumps.”

Because the doctors were still unsure of what was wrong with Marcum, they administered so many lab tests it felt like the “process of elimination,” he said. Eventually the doctors identified an infected blood clot, as well as two abscesses in Marcum’s liver.

The medics installed drainage tubes to his liver, along with a catheter. He was also given eight rounds of antibiotics a day. After a week and a half, Marcum was released and driven home by a friend.

Life has returned to a version of normal since he was first hospitalized around three weeks ago. He’s back home, he’s at work, but he’s burdened by drainage tubes that are still sticking out of his side, along with the catheter.

The most painful part, though, are the bills.

At the University of Utah, one doctor said he’d wipe Marcum’s $6,908 bill for antibiotics, but he likely won’t get anything else for free. Marcum guessed the reason for the gesture was because he’s “a single guy, pushing 50,” and that he doesn’t have health insurance, “like everyone else in Jackson.”

Marcum still has to have the drainage tubes removed and another CT scan, among other medical procedures that will cost several thousand dollars. The doctor in Salt Lake warned the impending bills would be high, and so far, his prediction has proven true.

Less than a week after returning from Utah, Marcum posted on Facebook page: “This is how much I owe as of today! There’s no more ‘pay as much as you can.’ I’m screwed. The beginning of the end. $76K.”

The billing department of St. John’s notified Marcum that the emergency helicopter ride would cost about $45,000. The plethora of lab tests at St. John’s would add around $24,000. And at the time, the remaining bill at the University of Utah was about $7,000.

Marcum tried to apply for health insurance via the federal marketplace, but the application window for the year closed in January. He also applied for Medicaid insurance on Feb. 17, but it can take 45 days for his application to be processed, and he cannot receive retroactive financial assistance for the $76,000-plus he’ll owe from the last few weeks.

As for the roughly $24,000 payment he’ll owe St. John’s, the billing department provided Marcum with a few options.

Despite the fact that the hospital has a budget of $3.6 million for charity care this year and approves around 80% of aid applications, Marcum was not interested. Sharing the necessary application documents, including tax forms, pay stubs and bank statements, felt too personal to Marcum.

From there, St. John’s suggested a payment plan of $2,000 a month for a year. That too was off the table: Marcum could never swing a couple thousand a month.

The billing department suggested he could set up a no-interest loan with the Commerce Bank of Wyoming, which would extend the payment plan to 36 months, costing $500 a month. While that option was far more attractive than the others, $500 a month is as much as a car payment for Marcum.

The longtime Jackson Hole resident used to work at the Cadillac Grille restaurant, then the Wort Hotel and Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. He’s slept in his trailer for the last seven years and lives simply.

He could have received free care through the Indian Health Service, but because the closest facilities were so far away and couldn’t provide the kind of care he needed, Marcum felt optionless. And while his sister told him some reservation hospitals are high-quality, none are nearby.

When Marcum was “drugged up and tired” after what he thought would be a quick visit to the clinic by Smith’s, the last thing on his mind was transferring to the reservation hospital his sister recommends, 100 miles away.

“I just wanted it fixed,” Marcum said.

Instead of wishing for a nice quality Indian Health Service hospital closer by, he’d much prefer that St. John’s would cover Native American health care entirely. In turn, Marcum is confronted with impossible medical bills that he must find a way to pay while in recovery.

St. John’s billing department did provide one more option.

If Marcum could pay for half of the $24,000 bill within a certain time, the hospital would drop the remaining half owed, he said. That means that if Marcum could find a way to fork over $12,000, he’d be free of financial burden, at least at St. John’s, that could loom until 2026.

In response, Marcum’s niece organized a GoFundMe campaign on Feb. 6 to raise money for his unexpected medical expenses. Since Tuesday the listing has raised over $4,000 in donations, which is not even 5% of what he’ll owe.

Marcum hopes the Jackson Hole community will show up for him, as he has for them for the past 30-plus years.

As the head of Sleeping Indian Catering, Marcum has graced at least 160 houses a year in Jackson Hole with knock-and-drop Navajo tacos. In other words, he’d knock on doors, drop some sizzling tacos and take off.

And when he’s not busy ding-dong-ditching, he’s commonly found kicking up his boots at the Wort and Cowboy. Marcum is one of the “regular” swing dancers in town.

Without health insurance or a big bank account, he never thought his health would take a dramatic turn at the start of the new year.

Emergency helicopter flights and numerous medical tests can prove more painful to the bank account than to the body, at least in Marcum’s case.