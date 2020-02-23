Encampment boys play for improvement with historical hurdle on their mind

Encampment has spent the past two seasons working its way up the ladder. This, they hope, is finally the year. Immortal glory lays just beyond the horizon, less than two weeks away. All the Tigers need to do is finish. And that's been the problem, historically speaking.
Head coach Jake Johnston took over the Encampment boys' basketball team in 2017 and, following a sub-.500 season, took the team to back-to-back state semifinals. In 2018 they lost 48-42 to Burlington in the semis before defeating Farson 58-53 in the third-place game. Last year they continually scrapped at Farson well into overtime until the Pronghorns won 57-54 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And, according to Johnston, the groundwork for this year's 20-1 team was laid that day.
"The kids put in time during the off-season," Johnston told the Star-Tribune in a recent email, "whether that is team camps, open gym or lifting weights. These efforts have helped our program become competitive."
It's not like the Tigers weren't competitive before. They finished 23-3 last season and, actually, finished higher than Farson in the regular season before the Pronghorns beat their Southwest Quadrant rival in both the regional and state championship games. For months the Tigers proved themselves the better team. Then came crunch time. Encampment simply burned too brightly, too early.
For some, that could be a concern this year as well. The Tigers finally lost their first game earlier this month to Saratoga after a 15-0 start. They were recently held to well under their scoring average in a win over Farson. In those games is where this year's Encampment team hopes to differentiate themselves from the past.
The Tigers can score. They averaged 65.8 points going into the past weekend's slate and led the state with 16.2 assists per game. Standout junior Dalton Peterson has kick-started the offense by averaging 21 points. He even lit up high-scoring St. Stephens for a 1A-high 44 points just before Christmas. Dayne Anderson (14.8), Reid Schroeder (13.1) and Koye Gilbert (7.3) have also proven vital for the offense, although there's just one that commands as much attention to opposing defenses.
"Dalton Peterson is a great kid," Johnston stated. "He is a high character person with unparalleled work ethic. We try to use him in as many different spots as we can."
Then there's the defensive end of the floor, where the Tigers rely on scrappy efforts from guys like Caysen Barkhurst to cause turnovers. They force 17.7 per game, hold teams to 38 percent shooting and allow just 42.4 points per game. They challenge teams to run with them and match intensity. Most at that level simply can't compete with Encampment's depth, so several challengers have fallen by the wayside.
Of course, there's still improvements left to be made.
"Overall, I think the team has played well," Johnston said. "We are still working to reduce missed defensive rotations and looking to rebound more consistently."
Johnston and the Tigers know a quest for perfection is futile. They think they play the perfect game until the film shows them finer points to improve upon. They can always get better. So they enter the final two weeks of the season with that mission statement: get better.
The West Conference didn't drop off in competition this year -- 70 percent of teams in the West have at least 10 wins. So the Tigers know they'll have to continually improve in order to win it all for the first time since 2008. That's motivated them even more because of their historical shortcomings this time of year.
"Our goals are to improve each week and give ourselves a chance to win at the end of games," Johnston explained.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans