Encampment boys play for improvement with historical hurdle on their mind

Encampment has spent the past two seasons working its way up the ladder. This, they hope, is finally the year. Immortal glory lays just beyond the horizon, less than two weeks away. All the Tigers need to do is finish. And that's been the problem, historically speaking.

Head coach Jake Johnston took over the Encampment boys' basketball team in 2017 and, following a sub-.500 season, took the team to back-to-back state semifinals. In 2018 they lost 48-42 to Burlington in the semis before defeating Farson 58-53 in the third-place game. Last year they continually scrapped at Farson well into overtime until the Pronghorns won 57-54 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. And, according to Johnston, the groundwork for this year's 20-1 team was laid that day.

"The kids put in time during the off-season," Johnston told the Star-Tribune in a recent email, "whether that is team camps, open gym or lifting weights. These efforts have helped our program become competitive."

It's not like the Tigers weren't competitive before. They finished 23-3 last season and, actually, finished higher than Farson in the regular season before the Pronghorns beat their Southwest Quadrant rival in both the regional and state championship games. For months the Tigers proved themselves the better team. Then came crunch time. Encampment simply burned too brightly, too early.