Encounters increase as grizzlies range farther

Although, he said the growth of the grizzly population is making bear transfers tougher, as there are fewer areas that don’t already have substantial populations and, with more people in the region, fewer areas far enough away from people.

Game and Fish is also a target of the bitterness many in the region have for the federal government and the placement of grizzlies back on the Endangered Species Act list.

Thompson said they understand, and he shares the frustration of helping see a species recover, then seeing the meaning of the word change.

“That’s a frustration shared by many people, the overall idea of what it means to be recovered has changed, used as a weapon against certain things,” he said. “We understand those frustrations, we get chewed on a lot.”

The state is planning to submit a request to U.S. Fish and Wildlife to once again remove the grizzlies from the endangered species list, which would again enable state management.

But on the ground, Game and Fish is simply trying to make sure adverse encounters are kept to a minimum. If they can’t be avoided, Thompson refereed to a phrase frequently uttered by former Bear Wise coordinator Dusty Lasseter.