Energy Journal: BLM to host public meeting on Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative

By approving nearly 2,000 miles for potential pipelines, the state reasoned it could potentially expedite the review process for future pipeline construction on federal land by oil and gas companies.

That said, the federal government’s approval of the proposal would not immediately authorize pipelines along the corridor. Instead, the initiative would amend resource management plans, as needed, across multiple BLM field offices to accommodate future development. Companies hoping to build a pipeline within the approved corridor would still need to undergo additional review processes.

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, the Wyoming Pipeline Authority and industry leaders identified the 1,914 miles of land in central and western Wyoming they considered appropriate areas to reserve for pipelines. The 200- to 300-foot-wide corridors would transport products related to carbon capture and enhanced oil recovery projects.