Energy Journal: Carbon capture projects stall, shale operators still hurting
Pumpjack

The Sun sets behind a pumpjack on Feb. 27 in Glenrock.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Find out about the innovations happening in Wyoming's leading industry by visiting the Star-Tribune's 2020 Energy Journal.

Last week's news roundup

COAL

OIL & GAS

  • Spearheaded by leading producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S., a new multinational deal will remove 9.7 million barrels of oil from the market daily beginning in May. But for Wyoming shale operators already struggling from meager prices for weeks on end, the multinational effort to stabilize energy markets may prove insufficient.
  • The Legislative Service Offices offered initial forecasts estimating Wyoming revenues could fall by as much as $2.8 billion in the coming years, primarily from the loss of oil and gas revenue, Andrew Graham at WyoFile reported.
  • The Bureau of Land Management published a draft Environmental Statement for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, a project that could designate 1,150 miles of Wyoming federal lands for a vast network of future pipelines. Public comments will be accepted for 90 days.
  • A U.S. judge blocked a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, marking one more setback for the controversial pipeline, Matthew Brown reported for The Associated Press.
  • Last month, natural gas producers throughout the Rockies scored a small win when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the green light to the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon, along with a corresponding 229-mile pipeline. 
  • The state received 4,885 new claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to data provided by the Department of Workforce Services. That number does not include the over 10,000 applications the department is still processing from previous weeks.
  • The oil and gas sector shed hundreds of workers. The Houston Chronicle reports 6,400 oil and gas jobs were lost in a single day when oil prices dipped below $20 a barrel. 

WIND

  • The renewable energy sector was also hit hard last month with the loss of 100,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic halts wind and solar projects and manufacturing across the nation (via Reuters). 

WILDLIFE

Last week in numbers

Friday oil prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $19.87, Brent (ICE) $27.69

Thursday natural gas:

  • Henry Hub $1.64, Wyoming Pool $1.35, Opal $1.35

Baker Hughes rig count:

  • U.S 529 (-73), Wyoming 6 (-4)

Quote of the week

"Even with an agreement in place, the demand decline has been so sharp and so deep. The problem is really the coronavirus. There is so much oil on the market right now, and so much to go into storage, that really the only way to slow this down is to actually shut in wells."

— University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said of OPEC's recent deal with other oil producing nations.

Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry @camillereports

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

