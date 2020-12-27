Energy Journal: Casper natural gas company opens up about surviving during the pandemic

Mesa also benefited from some of the federal coronavirus relief funding. That gave the company the flexibility to urge workers to stay home, and still receive pay, if they felt any symptoms of COVID-19. Kent said the business intends to continue offering the paid sick leave, even if no more federal aid is available.

“Safety, is more important than the profit line,” he maintained.

Still, times have been tough.

This month, a Mesa employee working remotely at home in Kansas died after contracting the virus, likely from a family Thanksgiving gathering.

And though the price for oil has recuperated and now hovers around $50 a barrel, keeping the business afloat and profitable is tricky.

For now, most workers have the ability to work outside or alone when on the job — conditions that can help slow the spread of the infectious virus. But for the foreseeable future, employees will have to mask up. Company leaders are still in the process of crafting messages around the vaccine, Kent said.

Ultimately, the company’s main goal, Kent said, is “keeping the community vibrant through keeping people employed.”

