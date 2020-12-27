Energy Journal: Casper natural gas company opens up about surviving during the pandemic

Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, a power supplier with a manufacturing hub in Casper, has managed so far to keep all its workers employed this year, even while weathering the pandemic and a dramatic crash in energy markets.
Since March, “we have laid zero people off,” reported Ray Kent, human resources director for Mesa.
The energy company largely provides power to oil and gas operators to help offset their leasing and production costs. Instead of using costly diesel to power remote oil and gas field activities, Mesa engineered natural gas generators to fuel everything from pumping units to large micro-grids. It also has lofty goals beyond the petroleum sector too.
Unlike rental companies, Mesa controls the engineering and production of the generators from start to finish. The firm’s main manufacturing facility is located in Casper. But it has sites dispersed across the region, from the Mexican border up to Canada. Company-wide, it employs 300 workers.
To avoid instituting layoffs over the past year, executives came up with a plan. In a nutshell, the firm asked workers to cut down on any overtime hours and then froze their pay. Any pay raises would have to come at a later date, after the price of oil recovers, Kent said.
“The bottom line is the saving of money kept us from laying off anyone,” Kent noted. “We want to keep everyone working and take care of everyone.”
Mesa also benefited from some of the federal coronavirus relief funding. That gave the company the flexibility to urge workers to stay home, and still receive pay, if they felt any symptoms of COVID-19. Kent said the business intends to continue offering the paid sick leave, even if no more federal aid is available.
“Safety, is more important than the profit line,” he maintained.
Still, times have been tough.
This month, a Mesa employee working remotely at home in Kansas died after contracting the virus, likely from a family Thanksgiving gathering.
And though the price for oil has recuperated and now hovers around $50 a barrel, keeping the business afloat and profitable is tricky.
For now, most workers have the ability to work outside or alone when on the job — conditions that can help slow the spread of the infectious virus. But for the foreseeable future, employees will have to mask up. Company leaders are still in the process of crafting messages around the vaccine, Kent said.
Ultimately, the company’s main goal, Kent said, is “keeping the community vibrant through keeping people employed.”
In other news...
COAL
— Wyoming’s mineral industry continues to suffer from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. As other sectors showed signs of incremental improvement last month, the mining sector remained weak, providing nearly 68% less revenue in the form of sales and use taxes in November when compared to the prior year.
— The bankruptcy case involving coal firm Blackjewel will stretch into the new year, after a federal judge blocked a request from the former CEO and coal magnate Jeff Hoops to liquidate the company this month. This means the matter will proceed as a Chapter 11 reorganization case, but an exit plan has yet to be approved by the court. Another hearing will take place in January instead.
— The number of occupational fatalities inched up last year. In 2019, 32 workers died while on the job, an increase of one death compared to 2018. The majority of deaths, 65%, were a result of transportation incidents. The most deaths happened in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. About one-quarter of the workplace deaths in 2019 happened in the natural resources and mining sector.
OIL & GAS
— The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued a final record of decision for the Converse County Oil and Gas Project on Wednesday, allowing five energy companies to extract federal minerals within the 1.5 million acre project area. The companies will now be able to take the next steps in their plan to drill 5,000 wells in eastern Wyoming over the next several years.
— The fourth quarter oil and gas lease sale held in Wyoming by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management raised nearly $7 million. About 70% of the parcels available in the fourth quarter sale received bids. The lease sales in Wyoming brought in just $11.7 million from sales this year. In 2019, bids brought in roughly $140.9 million. This year’s total sales were 92% lower than last year’s.
WIND & SOLAR
— Wyoming lawmakers serving on the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee declined to advance two bills that would have increased the tax burden on wind producers in the state after strong opposition from the public and industry groups. But the Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions did send a bill to next year’s legislative session that would eliminate a three-year electricity tax moratorium available to new wind energy projects.
SODA ASH
— A new rule will take effect on the first day of the new year aimed at reducing the regulatory burden carried by Wyoming’s soda ash producers for the next decade. The royalty rate for federal soda ash and sodium bicarbonate leases will be reduced from 6% to 2% once the new rule goes into effect on Jan. 1.
— Leaders of Wyoming’s largest trona mines have banded together to launch a public health campaign for Sweetwater County to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep businesses open.
CONSERVATION & PUBLIC LANDS
— The federal government has approved the Converse County Oil and Gas Project. But conservation groups have expressed reservations about the development on public land, saying it could pollute the air, compromise groundwater resources, destroy Indigenous cultural artifacts or harm critical wildlife habitat. Environmental advocates fear year-round activity could be deadly to wildlife sensitive to drilling disturbances, like hawks and sage grouse.
The week in numbers
Oil and gas prices
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $47.79, Brent (ICE) $50.91, as of Dec. 24
- Henry Hub $2.61, as of Dec. 24
Baker Hughes rig count, as of Dec. 23
- U.S 348 (+2), Wyoming 4 (-0)
Quote of the week
“Look, we need to keep our workplaces open — whether it’s a trona mine or a mom and pop shop downtown — we need to keep these businesses open to keep Wyoming going.”
— Craig Rood, director of public relations and government affairs at Ciner Wyoming, major soda ash producer in Green River
