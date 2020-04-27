Energy Journal: Could enhanced oil recovery help the industry survive the downturn?

Oil prices have cratered in recent weeks amidst a global price war and the spread of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate, the primary benchmark for oil in the U.S., hit rock bottom Monday when it fell below zero dollars per barrel. Many U.S. shale operators have been forced to shut in productive wells and lay off workers. The downturn in oil also throws Wyoming's own budget, which relies heavily on mineral extraction for revenue, into crisis.

The researchers asked that state regulators look toward supporting the recovery of stranded oil from conventional reserves to make up for the loss of revenue flowing into the state, in part by eliminating the idle well bond policy.

"Conventional reservoirs make up over 90 percent of the oil fields in Wyoming and are capable of being economic at much lower oil prices than unconventional ones," the report stated. The institute estimates about 1 billion barrels of stranded oil could be recovered, if the state amends some regulations.

"Without new wells to offset the rapid production declines characteristic of these wells, tax revenues from unconventional reservoirs will decrease substantially," the report continued.