Energy Journal: Governor declines to suspend public comment periods during pandemic

Though comments on proposed permits or rules can often be submitted through online portals, some related documents are only available at state agency offices and require in-person visits, according to the letter. Wyomingites, moreover, have their attention on more pressing matters during the pandemic than submitting public comments on rule changes or permit applications, the citizen groups said.

In a formal response issued on April 6, Gov. Mark Gordon told the groups that after conferring with several state agencies, he had determined an order suspending state-issued public comment periods would not be necessary. Most agencies are able to provide documents online and schedule remote meetings, including the Department of Environmental Quality, Office of State Lands and Game and Fish Department, as well as the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, according to the letter.

That said, state agencies will make extra effort to consider specific accommodations for public comment periods on a case-by-case basis during the pandemic.

"I have asked agency directors to engage with all members of the public as appropriate and feasible given the circumstances to consider extensions (to public comment periods), if warranted," the governor said in the letter.