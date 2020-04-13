Energy Journal: Governor declines to suspend public comment periods during pandemic

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Find out about the innovations happening in Wyoming's leading industry by visiting the Star-Tribune's 2020 Energy Journal.
Public comments will stay open
Wyoming conservation and landowner groups called on the governor last month to pause public comment periods overseen by state agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Powder River Basin Resource Council and Wyoming Outdoor Council wrote in a March 25 letter that maintaining deadlines for various comment periods could put residents and state employees at unnecessary risk of infection and may lead to a suppression in public participation.
Though comments on proposed permits or rules can often be submitted through online portals, some related documents are only available at state agency offices and require in-person visits, according to the letter. Wyomingites, moreover, have their attention on more pressing matters during the pandemic than submitting public comments on rule changes or permit applications, the citizen groups said.
In a formal response issued on April 6, Gov. Mark Gordon told the groups that after conferring with several state agencies, he had determined an order suspending state-issued public comment periods would not be necessary. Most agencies are able to provide documents online and schedule remote meetings, including the Department of Environmental Quality, Office of State Lands and Game and Fish Department, as well as the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, according to the letter.
That said, state agencies will make extra effort to consider specific accommodations for public comment periods on a case-by-case basis during the pandemic.
"I have asked agency directors to engage with all members of the public as appropriate and feasible given the circumstances to consider extensions (to public comment periods), if warranted," the governor said in the letter.
But Shannon Anderson, staff attorney with the Powder River Basin Resource Council, said the groups still had concerns; citizens could face barriers when trying to participate in these critical decisions made by state regulators.
“We appreciate the Governor’s review and his dialogue with us, but unfortunately his response fails to take into account the obstacles many in Wyoming face in participating in these agency processes during a pandemic," Anderson said. "During these times, Wyomingites need to prioritize their health and safety, and we know many of our members are dealing with major disruptions to their normal lives including education and childcare for their kids, losing employment or merely trying to figure out when and where to get groceries and other household supplies."
Some deadlines for public comments on permit applications or rule changes are fast approaching.
The Public Service Commission is accepting feedback on a new integrated resource plan by the state’s largest utility, PacifiCorp, until Wednesday. The Department of Environmental Quality is also seeking comments on a mining permit for the proposed Brook Mine, a new coal mine near Sheridan, until April 23.
Anderson has also asked the Department of Environmental Quality's Air Quality Division to allow residents to submit feedback on certain issues electronically or extend all approaching deadlines. This way, those wishing to provide feedback will not need to visit a post office or access a fax machine.
Last week's news roundup
COAL
- Wyoming coal mines produced 54.6 million tons of coal, a sharp 16.5 percent decline (or 10.8 million tons less) over this time last year.
- The state’s largest mining company is reducing its workforce for the second month in a row at its Powder River Basin mines. Peabody Energy laid off three of its employees at the North Antelope Rochelle mine, in addition to letting go of 10 temporary workers at the Rawhide and Caballo mines.
- Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney joined 29 members of Congress in a letter addressed to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt calling to suspend or reduce federal royalty payments for coal, soda ash, oil, gas and other minerals during the coronavirus pandemic (via Wyoming News Exchange).
- Wyoming's Public Service Commission is accepting feedback on a new integrated resource plan by the state’s largest utility, PacifiCorp, until Wednesday.
OIL & GAS
- Immigrants in Wyoming — many working or supporting the energy industry here — face additional hurdles during the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to accessing federal relief or medical care.
- The state received 4,885 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending April 4, according to data provided by the Department of Workforce Services. That's an 860 percent increase from the week ending March 14. That number doesn't include the over 10,000 applications the department is still processing from previous weeks. The mining, oil and gas extraction sector shed about 332 jobs the week ending April 4, with a total of 775 unemployment insurance claims in that sector still being processed by the state.
- OPEC, Russia and other countries agreed to cut approximately 9.7 million barrels of oil a day, but it may not be enough to relieve Wyoming operators who have faced record-low oil prices in recent weeks because of declines in demand (via Wall Street Journal).
WIND
- As the state struggles to contain the coronavirus, Carbon County Commission Chairman John Johnson said at a Tuesday meeting: “There’s an overrun of employees right now coming in to do wind energy projects (and) power lines.” (via Rawlins Times)
WILDLIFE
- Thinking about recreating around Wyoming? State parks as well as fishing opportunities remain open, but Wyoming Game and Fish Department recommends staying close to home.
Last week in numbers
Friday oil prices:
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $23.19, Brent (ICE) $32.03
Thursday natural gas:
- Henry Hub $1.80, Wyoming Pool $1.48, Opal $1.53
Baker Hughes rig count:
- U.S 602 (-62), Wyoming 10 (-4)
Quote of the week
"Unfortunately, the cuts agreed to by the OPEC+ countries will do little to curb the drop in oil prices given the unprecedented decline in global demand due to COVID-19. Until the threat of a continued pandemic is neutralized, and global economic activity begins to demand more petroleum products again, operators will continue to see depressed prices."
— Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming
Follow the latest on Wyoming’s energy industry @camillereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.