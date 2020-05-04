Energy Journal: How COVID-19 relief reached a uranium firm in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Uranium company Ur-Energy receives nearly $1 million in federal relief

A uranium mining firm with operations in Wyoming received $893,300 in loans from the federal government as part of the relief package provided to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the company welcomed the relief, taxpayer accountability groups grumbled at the distribution of aid to a corporation they claim did not need it.

For the first quarter of the year, the company's operations at Lost Creek mine in south-central Wyoming produced 33,0000 pounds of uranium. According to Ur-Energy CEO Jeff Klenda, as of April 20, "the workforce remains healthy and fully employed."

With the closure of some other uranium facilities due to the pandemic, uranium prices have inched up. But the company cautioned not to see this as a sustained trend.