Energy Journal: Layoffs whip through Wyoming energy industry

Layoffs spread along with COVID-19

The precautions taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus and survive the market downturn have already left some Wyoming communities in a financial pinch. Several workers and their families are wondering what comes next as cash-strapped energy firms reduce their workforce.

Buckskin Coal Mine located just outside Gillette laid off 60 workers last week in response to tough market conditions for coal. In addition to Buckskin coal miners, Manager of Gillette's Workforce Center Rick Mansheim saw several oil and gas workers file into his center. Many of them have applied for unemployment in recent weeks, he said.

“Oil fields have been laying off consistently,” he said. “The oil fields is what is getting hit. Coal, though, that’s a fairly gradual reduction. I don’t think it’s going to go back up for sure, but I can always hope.”

Though the exact numbers are not yet known, requests for unemployment insurance have inundated Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Oil prices have plunged in response to the spread of COVID-19 and a global price war. And several major oil and gas companies have started trimming their workforces or reeling in expenses.

Aethon Energy confirmed it laid off 12 Wyoming workers last month due to unrelentingly low oil and natural gas prices. The dozen employees received severance pay, according to Aethon Energy. For years, the company has had plans to expand an oil and gas project at Moneta Divide. Aethon applied to install 4,250 new wells on about 327,000 acres of land about 40 miles east of Riverton.

"Aethon will continue to focus efforts to identify cost-effective solutions to develop the Moneta Divide asset considering regulatory constraints," Stefanie Scruggs, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Other companies declined to provide the exact number of workers affected by layoffs, but several admitted reductions and cuts were likely on the horizon.

International oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corp., which recently acquired Anadarko Petroleum this summer for over $38 billion, announced on March 10 it would slash 2020 capital spending to as low as $3.5 billion (down from over $5.2 billion).

"We are adhering to protocols to protect the health and safety of our workforce, and our teams are focused on the need to reduce operating costs and work efficiently and safely," Jennifer Brice, a company spokeswoman, told the Star-Tribune in a statement.

On March 16, ExxonMobile also announced in a news release it would enter a period of austerity.

“Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term,” stated Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Though larger, integrated oil and gas companies may be more poised to weather the downturn, smaller operators could be hit the hardest by the brutal price environment, said University of Wyoming economist Chuck Mason last week. Bankruptcies, buyouts and corporate consolidation could be around the corner.

"Pretty big players in the oil patch will be bundling up properties over the course of the next two to four weeks; that would be my guess," Mason said. "And they’ll be doing it at discount prices."

The state has several resources for those facing unemployment. Here's a guide to where you and those in your community can find some relief.

Coming soon: Energy Journal 2020

Keep an eye out for our first Energy Journal publication focused on innovations in Wyoming's leading industry, which arrives Sunday.