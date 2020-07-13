Energy Journal: Oil and gas company steps up to raise funds for food banks during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week here.

Employees at EOG Resources pool funds to support food pantries stretched thin by pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic started sweeping through the U.S., energy company EOG Resources and its employees decided to mobilize.

In just a matter of months, the team pulled together $822,000 to distribute to food banks and pantries across the region, including some serving residents in Wyoming.

Food of the Rockies received over $101,000 in the employee and company's donations. They also raised $6,750 for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

“This generous donation will allow us to provide much-needed food for children, senior citizens and the most vulnerable as the COVID-19 situation continues to create uncertainty in our communities,” said Tony Woodell, director of Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. “We thank EOG Resources for their ongoing partnership, especially during this difficult period.”