Energy Journal: Oil and gas rule change may already be working, new data shows

The new rule, which went into effect in December, also gives other working interest groups an opportunity to challenge a reigning operator.

They can now do so within 30 days after receiving a horizontal well application notice. An inactive operator suddenly risks losing its right to drill after the expiration of its permit. Other owners eager to work the land have more opportunity to compete.

"It makes it a lot better," Erich Schmidt, an engineering supervisor at True Drilling, said of the new rule.

Schmidt had witnessed some companies swooping into Wyoming, securing as many permits as possible and not drilling.

"Some companies thought they could file a thousand drilling permits, lock up land and then try to sell it — that formula isn’t working any more," Watson said. "Companies are now finding, if they are going to make money, they are going to have to drill a well."