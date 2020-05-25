Energy Journal: Pollutants from coal decline during COVID-19 in Wyoming

For one, the state's coal mines and coal-fired power plants haven't been operating at the levels they once did, due to declines in demand that began long before the pandemic hit the U.S. The data is preliminary, and more research is needed before any firmer conclusions can be made.

But to Connie Wilbert, director of the Wyoming Sierra Club chapter, the message from Mitchell's research is clear.

"Pollutants are major contributors to a number of very serious human illnesses: asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses that are really devastating to many, many people," she said. "And we know that nitrogen oxide contributes and exacerbates those diseases. It's a huge pollutant that is (emitted) when burning coal." The respite from polluted air quality could be an impetus to start making a controlled transition away from coal, she said.

A tough road ahead

Ultimately, for Wyoming, weathering the structural declines whipping through coal country will be painful. The state's economy has been intricately tied to coal for decades. Already the loss of mineral taxes has left the state scrambling to find other sources of revenue.