Energy Journal: Rocky Mountain Power’s energy projects advance in Wyoming

The transformers have had a lengthy journey, coming by ship all the way from Japan. About a month ago, they landed in a Houston port where they were then taken by rail to Wyoming. Once in Laramie, they were offloaded onto trucks, making the final leg of their trip to the site near Medicine Bow.

Fisher considers the successful arrival and installation of the transformers a “huge milestone.” He said the utility's massive infrastructure projects in Wyoming couldn't be happening at a better time.

The utility’s enormous undertaking to retrofit Wyoming with state-of-the-art wind power and build necessary transmission lines is employing 1,100 workers this spring.

“That’s an awful lot of benefit to our local communities struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.