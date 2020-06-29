Energy Journal: Sage grouse mitigation credit rules open for public comment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week here.

Sage grouse mitigation program rules advance

The Wyoming Legislature passed a bill this year that gives the state statutory authority to uphold its compensatory mitigation program, which works to offset some of the human-caused damage to greater sage grouse. While the state already oversees a compensatory mitigation program, Wyoming regulators technically do so without the statutory authority. The Greater Sage-Grouse Compensatory Mitigation Act has formally established it.

Compensatory mitigation requires developers to offset disruption to sage grouse core areas by supporting the preservation of the bird’s habitat in other ways. The state encourages developers to avoid or minimize the impact of activity on land leased in core sage grouse habitat. If that’s not possible, developers may be required to offset negative impacts in core areas, like loss of habitat or disruption, by participating in the compensatory mitigation program.