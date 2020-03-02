Energy Journal: When it comes to energy potential, land purchase deal uncertain

Welcome to the Star-Tribune’s Energy Journal, a play-by-play of the past week in Wyoming’s wild world of energy. I’m your energy and natural resources reporter, Camille Erickson. Sign up for the newsletter here.
A Wyoming economist recommends caution
The state’s potential acquisition of 1 million acres of surface rights and 4 million acres of mineral rights on private land has left lawmakers and the public swimming in the dark. The details of the mysterious checkerboard blanket of land spread across southern Wyoming, with some acres bleeding into Utah and Colorado, have yet to be ironed out.
How much will the land cost and who will appraise it? What potential returns could it have for Wyoming? What will the public input process look like if the deal moves ahead? How will the Legislature protect cities and counties losing out on property taxes?
Proponents of the move, including the governor, have assured skeptics that this is just the beginning. Legislative bills — Senate File 138 and House Bill 249 — would authorize the state to use certain funding streams for the purchase. The Legislature's endorsement would also help lay the groundwork for collecting this information and making a clear-eyed decision.
Some insight into the deal could be found with its current owner: Occidental Petroleum Corp.
Occidental is an independent oil and gas producer that shook the energy industry when it acquired Anadarko Petroleum after a competitive bidding process last summer for a whopping $38 billion. The sale was by far the most expensive merger of 2019 in the oil and gas sector. The ownership transfer shifted over Wyoming land — initially acquired from Union Pacific Resources in 2000 — to Occidental.
The Niobrara and Codell formation plays promise the land comes with some minerals. And the governor noted the potential of natural resource development — from oil, gas, trona, rare earth elements and more.
"Our conversations with Occidental Petroleum have been positive, but this is only the beginning,” Gordon said in a statement. “We now need to look at the challenges and the opportunities presented to us.”
But it's worth asking why Occidental has made the decision to divest and shed the land from its portfolio in the first place. And what Wyoming could stand to win, or lose.
"It is really hard to say this is going to suddenly boost the economy of the state, because this is private land," University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said. "If those opportunities existed there, then the question you have to ask is why aren’t they being exercised."
It's been a turbulent time in energy markets in the months since Occidental's purchase. Oil prices have slipped below $50 amid growing geopolitical tensions, a global virus outbreak and the likelihood of an imminent recession, to name a few factors.
"Obviously, Occidental is trying to raise cash," Godby said. "They don’t see this land as valuable enough. We’ve all heard of people who are land-rich and cash-poor. Occidental may be feeling something like that, too."
The economist wondered if the state could afford to take on less liquid and more speculative assets on an open financial market. Ultimately, Godby emphasized caution.
"We can’t afford to be rushed into a decision in part because of the current conditions we are under, and in part because this is such an important deal," he said.
In other news...
COAL
- The Federal Trade Commission challenged the proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy and Arch Coal that would combine operations at five mines in the Powder River Basin. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, requests an administrative trial and, in the meantime, a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction for the deal.
- A Navajo Nation-based coal operator reached an agreement with the U.S. government, giving federal regulators the authority to enforce environmental laws at a former mining site in Tennessee. As a tribal entity established under Navajo Nation law, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC, has the right to sovereign immunity, or the ability to potentially shield itself from U.S. federal jurisdiction.
- The legitimacy of NorthWestern Energy’s 20-year energy plan, heavy on gas-fired power plants, is being questioned by analysts who say the utility ignored cheaper options for its Montana customers (via Billings Gazette).
OIL & GAS
- The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public feedback on its final environmental impact statement for Aethon Energy's proposed Moneta Divide oil and gas project in the heart of Wyoming. The BLM’s preferred plan would allow the company to drill 4,250 additional wells, but it would require Aethon Energy to undertake water management tests, decrease disturbance of critical sage grouse habitat and increase the use of directional drilling wells on multi-use well pads.
- Natural gas prices reached a low of $1.81 MMBtu last month, the lowest price recorded in the month of February in the last 20 years.
- An economic report published by the American Petroleum Institute found a ban on fracking, as proposed by some presidential candidates, would mean the loss of 7.5 million jobs in 2022.
- A new report by the Center for Western Priorities found spills from oil and gas companies in Wyoming increased 15 percent in 2019, totaling 832 spills. The most spills occurred in Campbell and Converse counties.
WIND & SOLAR
- Last year, wind generation produced more electricity than hydroelectric generation, becoming the leading renewable energy source, according to the Energy Information Administration.
WILDLIFE
- A growing number of environmental groups in Wyoming are expressing concern over a proposal to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to determine the true value of all federally owned land in the state, an effort described by one organization as working to “undermine federal land ownership and push the land transfer agenda,” Nick Reynolds reports.
- Outdoor Life reporter Andrew McKean interviewed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to ask him about chronic wasting disease, climate change and his plans for public land.
CLIMATE
- The Trump administration said last week a resumption of coal sales from public lands that had been blocked under former President Barack Obama will result in a negligible increase in greenhouse gas emissions (via Associated Press).
Last week in numbers
Friday oil prices:
- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $47.09, Brent (ICE) $52.18
Friday natural gas:
- Henry Hub $1.78, Wyoming Pool $1.57, Opal $1.66
Baker Hughes rig count:
- U.S 790 (-1), Wyoming 23 (+2)
Quote of the week
“Moody’s expects that business conditions for coal producers in the Powder River Basin will remain extremely challenging in light of ongoing secular decline in the demand for thermal coal, low natural gas prices encouraging switching in the near-to-medium term and far fewer opportunities to export coal compared to other coal basins in part due to social opposition in the Pacific Northwest."
— Benjamin Nelson, a lead coal analyst at Moody’s Investors Service
