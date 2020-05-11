Energy Journal: Wyoming conservation group calls for oil and gas leasing to slow down

During each quarterly lease sale, the federal government offers a selection of nominated parcels for leasing to energy companies. Too often, the selected acres interrupt mule deer migration corridors or crucial winter ranges, the Outdoor Council reports. The Bureau of Land Management currently has 10.7 million acres of Wyoming land leased to oil and gas firms, an area five times the size of Yellowstone National Park, according to the report.

"For the price of a cup of coffee, oil and gas companies are purchasing the right to develop within migration corridors, on top of National Historic Trails, and in other vulnerable areas, with little economic return for taxpayers," the report states.

According to the Outdoor Council's analysis, the passing of land and minerals from the federal government to companies has been out of control. Statewide lease sales have attracted opposition from several conservation groups across the West. Some think the Trump administration’s "energy dominance strategy" has sparked a competitive race to lease thousands of acres of public minerals falling within sensitive habitats, like those of sage grouse and mule deer.