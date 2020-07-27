Energy Journal: Wyoming court lifts stay on methane emission case

"At a time when the state is looking at serious revenue shortfalls," Goldstein continued, "I would hope the governor would make efforts to reduce methane emissions and add to the state's royalty coffers."

The Wyoming Outdoor Council, an organization involved in the case, echoed Goldstein's remarks.

"The BLM's 2016 update to its 30-year-old waste regulations was long overdue," Executive Director Lisa McGee said in a statement. "Many companies, including some Wyoming producers, are voluntarily meeting the standards not only because it's the right thing to do to protect public health and clean air, but because they can recoup the upfront costs by keeping methane in the pipeline instead of venting it off or losing it to leaks."

When operators drill for oil, natural gas also comes up to the surface in the solution. Given the low market value of natural gas, operators often consider the resource less a commodity and more a byproduct. There also may not be pipeline systems near an oil site to economically dispose of the byproduct. Building pipeline infrastructure can be economically prohibitive, so operators will often look to flaring to dispose of the unneeded gas on site.

The practice of flaring comes with its fair share of environmental and health consequences.