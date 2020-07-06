Energy Journal: Wyoming geologists publish findings after reanalyzing half-century-old mineral samples

“As the United States searches for domestic sources of critical and strategic minerals, Wyoming has an opportunity to explore for and potentially develop new resources,” Erin Campbell, state geologist and director of the Geological Survey, said in a statement.

In 2019, Wyoming's Legislature appropriated $10,000 for this additional research in an effort to expand its grasp of the economic potential of critical elements across Wyoming.

“Funding from the state legislature has allowed us to further advance our interpretation of the distribution of those elements and minerals across the state," Campbell stated.

The team selected 159 samples of the tens of thousands to deeply analyze for elements, like uranium, titanium, vanadium and more.

“The samples were reanalyzed using modern techniques performed at a single laboratory, allowing for standardized results that can be compared across the dataset,” David Lucke, manager of technical analysis and the Geological Survey's data division, said in a statement.

The data could be used by the mineral industry and geologists to advance geological exploration and conduct more focused sampling, the report concludes.