Energy Journal: Wyoming oil and gas industry shrugs at price shocks as state welcomes new commissioner

Not long ago, in February 2016, West Texas Intermediate fell below $28 per barrel. In other words: Last week was seen by some as business as usual. When it comes to the commission's monthly hearings, business as usual means show cause hearings, flaring requests and contested case hearings.

"There is price volatility, but it always calms itself down," said Howard Cooper, president of Three Crown Petroleum LLC. "Prices will be coming back, they always recover and in the long run everything looks fine."

According to some analysts, it will take time to recover, but market recovery will happen, with oil prices likely inching up again over the course of several weeks. (West Texas Intermediate hovered around $31.50 a barrel on Friday, crawling ever-so-slightly up throughout the day).

In other news, the oil and gas regulatory body welcomed a new commissioner, professional geologist Jimmy Goolsby of Goolsby Finley & Associates LLC, at its Tuesday hearing. He comes to the position with over four decades of experience contributing to Wyoming's oil and gas sector.