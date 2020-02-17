Energy Journal: Wyoming's oil and gas industry is closely watching this bill

But if the new bill becomes law, a mineral owner will have more choices.

If an owner elects not to participate in drilling under an operator's suggested terms, he or she would be penalized at a reduced amount — 200 percent of production costs on the first well, and 150 percent on subsequent wells. What’s more, the mineral owner will reap 16 percent of the mineral royalty interest during the time the owner is paying the risk penalty.

If wells happen to be productive, formally non-consenting mineral owners can change their minds and start participating in drilling activity, too. At that point, they effectively become working interest owners and chip in their share of the costs, but also enjoy all the revenue generated from their designated tract in a drilling spacing unit.

Conversely, a non-consenting mineral owner could also simply continue accepting that 16 percent royalty interest.

Ultimately, the new bill offers the unleased mineral owner more options.