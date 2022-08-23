Environmental group threatens lawsuit over gray wolf protections

Environmental groups are losing patience with federal management of gray wolves.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced Tuesday that it will sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “over the agency’s failure to develop a national wolf recovery plan” unless the agency drafts one in the next 60 days.

Gray wolves are currently protected across the contiguous U.S. in accordance with a Feb. 10 court order.

The Northern Rocky Mountain population, which includes Wyoming and neighboring states, is exempt from the ruling and remains under state oversight, but is currently under review for potential relisting. The Fish and Wildlife Service said earlier this year that it plans to issue a recommendation specific to that population by Sept. 30.

“The Service’s piecemeal approach isn’t enough to protect and restore wolves,” Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a written statement.

According to the group, the Endangered Species Act requires the Fish and Wildlife Service to not only manage subpopulations in separate geographic areas but consider the collective needs of all of those populations.

It asked the agency in 2010 to do so, but was denied in 2019, according to Tuesday’s press release. The group now intends to sue over that decision.

After being eradicated from Yellowstone National Park in the 1920s, gray wolves were successfully reintroduced in 1995, and eventually recovered enough in the region to be removed from the Endangered Species List.

“I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a written statement after the Fish and Wildlife Service announced the status review in February.

Conservation groups, meanwhile, have pushed for relisting for years. Those efforts intensified following last year’s controversial wolf hunts in Montana and Idaho, and in other parts of the country.

“We’ve seen time and time again that when the Endangered Species Act is implemented properly it really works,” Ressler added.