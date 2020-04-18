EPA approves Fremont Lake study
View Comments

EPA approves Fremont Lake study

{{featured_button_text}}
Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental Protection Agency

PINEDALE (WNE) — The Town of Pinedale has been given approval by the Environmental Protection Agency to continue getting its drinking water from Fremont Lake.

Beginning in July 2018, water samples in Fremont Lake, which provides the Town of Pinedale’s drinking water, started testing positive for fecal coliform.

By the end of August, results were high enough to repeatedly exceed limits set by the EPA.

The EPA notified the town that it no longer met standards acceptable for a water system that did not use filtration.

The town paid more than $250,000 in studies and testing, adding training for in-house laboratory and staff. The high levels measured in 2018 did not return in 2019.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News