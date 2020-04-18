EPA approves Fremont Lake study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PINEDALE (WNE) — The Town of Pinedale has been given approval by the Environmental Protection Agency to continue getting its drinking water from Fremont Lake.

Beginning in July 2018, water samples in Fremont Lake, which provides the Town of Pinedale’s drinking water, started testing positive for fecal coliform.

By the end of August, results were high enough to repeatedly exceed limits set by the EPA.

The EPA notified the town that it no longer met standards acceptable for a water system that did not use filtration.

The town paid more than $250,000 in studies and testing, adding training for in-house laboratory and staff. The high levels measured in 2018 did not return in 2019.

