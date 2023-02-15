Wyoming will receive nearly $19 million to help the state reduce levels of forever chemicals in drinking water, the Biden administration announced late Monday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to distribute $2 billion, made available by the 2021 infrastructure law, to protect drinking water across the country.

It’s part of a five-year, $5 billion investment targeting contaminants of increasing concern — especially per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been found to accumulate in the human body and are linked to cancer and a number of other health problems.

Most exposure to substances occurs through ingestion, mainly via contaminated drinking water, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The current round of EPA funding will prioritize initiatives that “promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies,” a press release said.

Now that state environmental regulators know how much grant money they’ll receive, they can start figuring out what to prioritize, said Kimberly Mazza, the state agency’s public information supervisor.

“We’re very excited to have received this news and have received these dollars for the benefit of the community,” Mazza said.

Addressing PFAS levels has been a concern for the EPA for years. Many of its actions have been aimed chiefly at improving monitoring and better understanding their health risks. But it proposed in August to designate two such chemicals as hazardous substances and regulate them accordingly.

The roughly $18.9 million EPA investment “will safeguard Wyoming’s drinking water for years to come,” said KC Becker, the agency’s regional administrator, in a statement. “These funds will help water providers invest in treatment technologies and solutions to contamination concerns in the communities that need them most.”

It comes a little more than a year after the EPA announced $63 million for drinking water and wastewater projects in Wyoming, also under the infrastructure law, and it said it planned to give out $43 billion to states, tribes and territories over five years. The agency encouraged Wyoming and other recipients to use that money toward concerns like lead contamination and PFAS, particularly in historically underserved communities.

“We are investing in America,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at a Monday event in North Carolina, “and providing billions of dollars to strengthen our nation’s water infrastructure while safeguarding people’s health and boosting local economies.”