Evanston again named Great American Main Street semifinalist

EVANSTON (WNE) — For the second year in a row, the Evanston Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street has been named a semifinalist for a Great American Main Street Award.

Last year, 10 semifinalist communities were named from across the country; this year, there are eight semifinalists.

Evanston is a certified community of Wyoming Main Street, which is a program of the Wyoming Business Council. Wyoming Main Street reported 74 net new businesses, $15 million in private funds invested and 168.5 net new jobs among 17 aspiring, affiliate and certified Main Street communities in 2018.

“We’re very proud,” said Jane Law, manager of Evanston Main Street. “This community and all the citizens, volunteers and supporters who have been involved over so many years and accomplished so much deserve this honor and recognition.”

Over the last 12 to 14 years, Law said the city’s focus has been on rehabilitating the Strand Theatre and Hotel Evanston.

