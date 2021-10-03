Evanston man killed in rollover

EVANSTON (WNE) — A 60-year-old Evanston was killed in a single-vehicle rollover early Wednesday morning north of town.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Craig A. Adkins died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday near milepost 12 on U.S. Hwy 189. Adkins was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

“A 2002 Land Rover Discovery was headed north on US 189 when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway before the driver overcorrected to the right,” the release states. “The vehicle exited the right side of the road and overturned.”

WHP is investigating driver fatigue as a potential contributing factor.

This is the 86th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021, compared to 100 in 2020, 123 in 2019, and 86 in 2018 to date.

