Evansville Elementary briefly locked down Wednesday due to suspicious person

Star-Tribune staff
Evansville Elementary entered a brief precautionary lockdown Wednesday after a "suspicious person" was reported near school grounds.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Law enforcement made contact with the individual and are investigating the situation, according to a release from the Natrona County School District.
The school lockdown has been lifted and students and staff are safe, the release adds. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area while the situation is resolved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!