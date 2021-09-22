 Skip to main content
Evansville Elementary briefly locked down Wednesday due to suspicious person
Evansville Elementary briefly locked down Wednesday due to suspicious person

Police lights

Evansville Elementary entered a brief precautionary lockdown Wednesday after a "suspicious person" was reported near school grounds. 

Law enforcement made contact with the individual and are investigating the situation, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. 

The school lockdown has been lifted and students and staff are safe, the release adds. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the area while the situation is resolved. 

