Eviction filings go up during 2022 fiscal year, according to court data

Eviction filings in Wyoming went up 16% between the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, according to a new report from the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Laramie County, the state’s most populous county, reported the most eviction suits for 2022 at 368. Natrona County came in second with 382, and Sweetwater County was third with 118. Campbell County, which reported 108 cases, was fourth.

Much of the 2021 fiscal year — which started July 1, 2020 — overlapped with federal eviction bans, which could explain the jump in cases during the 2022 period.

The government enacted a moratorium on evictions in federally-backed rentals shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic because so many people were out of work. It expired July 31, 2020. A month later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared another ban that lasted a year.

Both were intended to stop evictions related to nonpayment of rent and other housing-related fees.

The Wyoming Supreme Court's report is the first time the state has posted official data on eviction suits since 2018.

The numbers used to be published annually. But the Supreme Court had to temporarily stop collecting the data while it transitioned to a new records management system — a process that took two-and-a-half years.

This time around, the numbers are also categorized differently. The Supreme Court is now following more conventional standards for court data set by the Court Statistics Project, which makes it possible to compare Wyoming’s numbers to that of other states.

But that also makes it difficult to tell how eviction cases in Wyoming have changed over time.

"This makes year-to-year comparisons difficult until the Judicial Branch has the necessary depth of data based on the new method," the report says.

The Wyoming Supreme Court did go back and run some numbers on 2021 case filings based on the new data standards, though. That’s how it determined eviction suits had jumped 16% year-over-year.

Most other kinds of cases included in the Wyoming Supreme Court’s report went down over the 2022 fiscal year compared to 2021.

Civil cases decreased by 12%, traffic cases fell by 11% and criminal cases fell 8%.

There was a modest uptick in protection orders and small claims, which rose by 4% and 3%, respectively.

The report doesn’t break down 2021 numbers by county, so it’s hard to tell which regions experienced the biggest increases in eviction cases.

It's also important to remember that the numbers only show how many eviction suits were filed — they don’t speak to the outcome of the cases. They don’t show how many evictions actually occurred, in other words.

That's in addition to the fact that plenty of evictions happen without any court involvement whatsoever.

Sometimes a notice to vacate — which landlords must issue prior to filing a formal eviction — is enough to get tenants to leave. Other times, landlords just won’t renew renters’ leases.

It’s not unheard of for tenants to be evicted illegally, too. Landlords might change the locks on renters, shut off their utilities or refuse to fix maintenance issues to get them to leave.

Time will tell whether the increase in evictions continues into 2023.

Some U.S. cities have reported spikes in homelessness following the rollback of pandemic assistance, the Associated Press reported in October.

Wyoming's federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), created to help renters struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus pandemic, stopped accepting new applications in November.

Current ERAP recipients and eligible households who applied before the deadline can still receive up to 18 months of rent relief. But the program could run out of money as early as next spring, according to the Department of Family Services, which oversees ERAP.

Samantha Daniels, an ERAP attorney at Legal Aid of Wyoming, said she's noticed an increase of evictions cases since November.

As of Thursday, Legal Aid of Wyoming had recorded 614 housing cases for the 2022 calendar year. In 2021, Legal Aid of Wyoming had 549 housing-related cases.

"Half the year was spent with the moratorium in place, keep that in mind," Daniels said.

Those housing cases aren't limited to people facing evictions, though, she said. A lot of Legal Aid of Wyoming's clients are people who were already kicked out who are looking for help getting back on their feet, for example.