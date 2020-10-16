EWC voices opposition to Gillette College during hearing

Baumgartner made the comments over Zoom during a public hearing at Central Wyoming College in Riverton on Wednesday night.

It was the second of two public hearings held by the Wyoming Community College Commission, which has 90 days from Sept. 1 to decide whether to approve Campbell County’s application to create a new community college district.

The first public hearing, held Saturday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, saw many people come forward in support of the new district. A number of those same people made the trip to Riverton on Wednesday to speak again.

This time around, there were a few more naysayers.

Lesley Travers, president of Eastern Wyoming College, questioned the timing of Campbell County’s efforts to form its own district. With the state making deep budget cuts, including eliminating services for the disabled and elderly, “this is the wrong time for Campbell County to pursue a new district,” she said.

“We hope the commission does not support it at this time,” she said.