Extra law enforcement planned for Wyoming roads over New Year's weekend

Extra law enforcement will be out on Wyoming roads over the New Years weekend to crack down on impaired driving, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says.

Anyone who drinks should have a designated driver or another plan -- using cabs, rideshares like Uber and Lyft or public transportation where available -- to get home.

In 2020, according to WYDOT, 38 people died from 33 fatal alcohol-related crashes in Wyoming. In total, 722 accidents on Wyoming roads involved alcohol last year.

Thirty percent of all traffic deaths in 2020 stemmed from alcohol impairment, WYDOT said in a release Tuesday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller said that these are preventable accidents and deaths.

"We ask that everyone commit to not drinking if they're going to drive," Haller said in Tuesday's release. "If you are going to a party or you know you're going to drink this weekend, please make sure and have a plan to designate a sober driver or to use safe transportation to get home.”

Across the state, law enforcement agencies are planning on stationing more officers than normal on the roads between New Year's Eve and Jan. 3. They'll be on the lookout for drunk or otherwise impaired drivers.

Even one drink can impair your driving, WYODT says, and buzzed driving is still drunk driving in the eyes of the law.

Anyone who takes on the role of designated driver this weekend, WYDOT says, should take that responsibility seriously. The department reminds drivers to be on alert for their passengers' safety, but also for other drivers and pedestrians out on the streets.

In Natrona County, you can call SafeRide at 307-266-7233 to get a free, sober ride home. The University of Wyoming's SafeRide program in Laramie is temporarily closed over the holiday while students are on break.

If you see a driver you think may be impaired, alert local law enforcement or call 911, WYDOT says. If a friend or family member plans on driving after drinking, take their keys away and offer an alternative plan to get home.

