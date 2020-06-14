'Extremely dangerous' fire burning in Johnson County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crews on Sunday were battling a large wildfire in Johnson County.

The blaze grew amid warm and windy conditions and spread through the day near Kaycee. Authorities on Sunday evening said the fire had grown to between 4,000 and 5,000 acres.

In a Facebook post, Johnson County Emergency Management described the blaze as "an extremely dangerous fire."

Anyone living in the Reno Road, Buffalo Sussex Cut Across Road and Iragiery Road area was told to be prepared to leave the area.

Two firefighters from the Natrona County Fire Protection District responded to the blaze. In a separate Facebook post, the agency said the fire was "rapidly growing due to the heat, dry fuels and that lovely Wyoming wind."

Campbell County Fire Department sent six firefighters and four pieces of apparatus to the fire. Five engines from four departments from Goshen County were also responding to the blaze, according to the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department.

