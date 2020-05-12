F.E. Warren Air Base plans Cheyenne flyover to honor coronavirus responders
F.E. Warren Air Base plans Cheyenne flyover to honor coronavirus responders

The state Capitol building on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in downtown Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A formation of four helicopters will fly over Cheyenne on Saturday to honor front-line coronavirus responders, military officials announced Tuesday. 

The flyover is set for noon Saturday. Four UH-1N Hueys will fly over the city, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Wyoming Capitol. 

"This is an opportunity for us to express our sincere appreciation to all of Cheyenne’s healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus,” said Col. Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander.

In its announcement, the base asked that people maintain social distancing while watching the flyover.

