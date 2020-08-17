F.E. Warren nuclear missiles to be replaced first, creating more than 1,000 jobs

“This could not have come at a better time when it comes to our local economy,” Orr said. “It’s going to spur new housing; it’s going to create high-level, high-paying jobs that just filter back into the economy tenfold. It’s going to really boost our revenues, and certainly our quality of life within Cheyenne.”

Gov. Mark Gordon also chimed in about what this project means for the state of Wyoming, voicing his appreciation for the Air Force’s decision.

“I am extremely excited about this announcement. This is a multi-billion dollar project that will benefit the entire state’s economy, while fortifying the nation’s defense,” Gordon said in a news release. “I want to pass on our gratitude to all of the men and women who serve at F.E. Warren, across the Air Force and the entire military.”

The project’s acceleration will also bring benefits to the wider community.

Steenbergen said it’s uncertain what the total economic impact of the multi-billion project will be, but it offers a solid path forward in strengthening the local economy and providing jobs to Wyoming residents.