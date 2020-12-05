F.E. Warren officials prepare for missile replacement

A few projects at F.E. Warren are already in the works “to include all of the foundational work that we need to do to get ready for that GBSD planning for the missile field itself,” Bonetti added.

There are also ripple effects of the project that Air Force and city officials have begun preparing for. With more military officials and subcontractors likely to come to Cheyenne during the project, Bonetti said he was “extremely concerned” about having adequate housing for local airmen and women.

A housing project planned for development just south of the base could help ease some of those concerns. The project, which is being contracted by Balfour Beatty, will include roughly 300 apartment units for use by both military members and residents at large.

“It’s really affordable complexes (and) nice apartments for our single airmen, for our smaller families, and certainly for our entire military community,” Bonetti said. “The nice thing about it is it’s located off of the main base complex, so that allows the community to take advantage of this complex, as well – really a smart move.”

Earlier this year, the city of Cheyenne won grant funding from the Wyoming Business Council, allowing local officials to begin design work on the housing project between Happy Jack Road and Old Happy Jack Road.