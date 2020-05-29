Facing economic hardships, officials say holding rodeos during pandemic could have been even more costly

“It’s a lot of difficult decisions to make,” he said.

Tom Hirsig, president of Cheyenne Frontier Days, shared similar experiences. He said many of the show’s sponsors are energy-sector businesses, none of which are in a financial position to support such a massive undertaking.

“It was going to be a hardship on a lot of them,” he said.

Everything from attendance to which bands would play, even if such a large gathering were legally allowed, led them to the ultimate decision. It would be better — economically and from a public health standpoint — to not have an event rather than risk having an unsuccessful one, Hirsig said.

That doesn’t mean canceling the event didn’t hurt. Badly.

“When you get two months out, you are spending a lot of money,” Hirsig said. They’ve already invested $2 million in marketing and other preparations. “That’s $2 million we’re not going to get back.”

“It’s virtually going to take every bit of our savings to get to next year and put on a show,” he added.

The rodeo also owns and maintains its facilities themselves, out of its annual operating budget. So even without the show, money will be spent this season to maintain the facilities.