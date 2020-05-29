Facing economic hardships, officials say holding rodeos during pandemic could have been even more costly

Wade Sankey bought a stock contracting operation with his Minnesotan business partner Matt Scharping in January.
Two months later the coronavirus had caused the cancellation of major events the world over. And all of his work dried up.
“It would have been nice to have a job or two before we ran the family business into the ground,” Sankey said Thursday in a self-effacing tone. He faces a zero-profit year just months after buying the 30-year-old stock contracting operation from his parents.
Sankey’s business is rodeo. If there’s no rodeo, there’s no work. He provides the cattle for roping and the horses for rough stock competitions.
Other than the ones competitors bring themselves, every animal you see at a rodeo Sankey contracts will be his.
So when six of the largest rodeos in Wyoming were canceled in one fell swoop, he knew his business was going to take a massive hit.
The announcement came Wednesday. Gov. Mark Gordon delivered the bitter news from a conference room inside the state capitol, flanked by the rodeos’ six showrunners. The announcement was among the more heavy-hearted that Gordon has had to make since the coronavirus pandemic first reached Wyoming in mid-March.
The decision was necessary to protect public health and the financial futures of the events, many of the rodeo officials said in interviews following the Wednesday announcement. But the immediate impact, they all conceded, would be severe.
Sankey’s is just one of countless businesses facing crises from the economic fallout of closures and quarantines meant to quell the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S. alone.
It’s something Sankey never would have accounted for in his business planning.
“One thing about rodeo: It’s always been sustainable, no matter the economy,” Sankey said. “We had guaranteed income and that’s gone right now, all of it.”
Another thing about rodeo: It can get expensive. Sankey Pro Rodeo operates with a $525,000 overhead, meaning Sankey needs to make more than half a million dollars before he starts seeing a profit.
And it makes sense, when you think of how much it would cost to feed, house and otherwise care for 300 head of cattle, nearly 300 horses and 60 rodeo bulls for a whole year.
Normally, it’s a safe investment. He said he’s not the only one in the business who makes their entire living on rodeo events. Judges, timers, rodeo clowns do it, too.
“This is a huge ripple down,” he said.
***
Calling off the rodeos wasn’t a split-second decision, Billy Craft, president of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, explained emphatically over the phone Thursday.
“This was a large amount of people who came together over weeks to see if we could make this work,” Craft said. “As painful as it is, we felt it was the right thing to do.”
The decision involved countless alternative plans, ideas and innovations to try to maintain public health and still have the beloved, decadesold festivals that typically draw tens of thousands — and in some cases hundreds of thousands — to Wyoming communities.
Event runners and county health officials, city council members and police chiefs — they all deliberated over the issue for weeks. But as contract deadlines drew closer, a decision needed to be made. The showrunners, state officials and local leaders all decided together, Craft said, that hosting the rodeos wasn’t the safe thing to do this year.
Gordon received enough backlash after his Wednesday announcement that he put out a follow-up statement clarifying that the decision to cancel the rodeos did not come from him and that it was only those six rodeos that had come to a collective agreement to cancel their 2020 plans.
“I want to be very clear — rodeo as a whole is not ‘cancelled’ in Wyoming. There are no public health orders issued by the state that would ‘shut down’ rodeos or prevent them from taking place,” he said. “In fact, we are continuing to work diligently to ensure that our Wyoming State Fair, county fairs, local rodeos and other smaller events can take place this summer.”
Mike Darby, president of the Cody Stampede Rodeo, also emphasized that the decision was a group one, and not made by one person.
He said the Cody Stampede Board wanted to go ahead with the rodeo, and indeed they are still trying to do so. But to do it at even close to the capacity typical of the festivities wouldn’t be possible, he said.
“We couldn’t wrap our heads around how to get by,” Darby continued. “There’s just no way to have a rodeo and be responsible.”
The Cody Stampede board did issue a news release Friday, following that interview with Darby, saying it would still be pursuing the Cody Stampede and the Cody Nite Rodeo. Darby said later Friday, however, that he only hoped to get state approval to seat 300 at the Cody Nite Rodeo, a smaller, nightly event that runs from June through August.
Tom Jones, CEO of Casper’s Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo stressed Wednesday afternoon the need to consider the health of the spectators in the decision-making.
“We have to consider all the people who attend,” he said, pointing to the risks associated with large gatherings.
***
All the rodeo officials who spoke with the Star-Tribune said the shows couldn’t go on safely as they were but that the immediate economic impact in the communities where these events take place will be severe.
The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo brings in more than $6 million in local spending to Natrona County, Jones said Wednesday, if you account for the prerequisite qualifying events the fairgrounds hosts prior to the big event.
During the week of Laramie Jubilee Days, spending in the community is increased 12.6 percent over a typical summer week, explained Scott Larson, director of Albany County Travel and Tourism.
“We expect to see a hit,” most dramatically in the lodging industry, he said, where a $220,000 loss over that one week is anticipated.
In Sheridan, the loss of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo — which gathers between 25,000 and 30,000 in the city of less than 20,000 — will cost the community “north of $6 million,” Craft said.
In Cheyenne, the loss of Cheyenne Frontier Days, billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, will cost the community between $25 and $30 million in direct local spending, said Domenic Bravo, director of travel and tourism in Laramie County.
In Cody, Darby expects to lose millions, but couldn’t provide an exact estimate, and in Thermopolis, the area Chamber of Commerce said they expected to see significant drops in local spending but couldn’t offer exact numbers, either.
But had the rodeos happened and been unsuccessful, it could have put the events in jeopardy for years to come, several event officials said.
Chairman Guy Warpness wasn’t sure Laramie Jubilee Days was going to happen even if it had been safe to do so.
“I don’t know if we could have afforded to do this even if we’d been allowed to,” he said.
Small businesses — major sponsors of local rodeo festivals such as the Laramie Jubilee Days — have been debilitated in this pandemic. Not more than two vendors had committed to their contracts for the festival, when by this time Warpness would usually have filled all 20 slots. Bands were cancelling and attendance would be hard to predict so far ahead of time.
With all those variables up in the air, Warpness said by going on with it they would have risked bankrupting the 80-year-old celebration for good.
“It’s a lot of difficult decisions to make,” he said.
Tom Hirsig, president of Cheyenne Frontier Days, shared similar experiences. He said many of the show’s sponsors are energy-sector businesses, none of which are in a financial position to support such a massive undertaking.
“It was going to be a hardship on a lot of them,” he said.
Everything from attendance to which bands would play, even if such a large gathering were legally allowed, led them to the ultimate decision. It would be better — economically and from a public health standpoint — to not have an event rather than risk having an unsuccessful one, Hirsig said.
That doesn’t mean canceling the event didn’t hurt. Badly.
“When you get two months out, you are spending a lot of money,” Hirsig said. They’ve already invested $2 million in marketing and other preparations. “That’s $2 million we’re not going to get back.”
“It’s virtually going to take every bit of our savings to get to next year and put on a show,” he added.
The rodeo also owns and maintains its facilities themselves, out of its annual operating budget. So even without the show, money will be spent this season to maintain the facilities.
But he said Frontier Days hopes to make it up to the would-be spectators. The rodeo had sold more than 40,000 tickets for the night shows and between 25,000 and 30,000 for the rodeos before the Wednesday announcement, and is offering refunds or rollover options to those ticket holders.
Craft said the decision in Sheridan was made under similar conditions.
“We’re all angry but we have to make our decision based on what’s good for the whole picture,” he said.
That means what’s good for public health and what’s going to be best for the local economy in the long run.
“If we make the wrong decision, we risk their health and we risk their economic health moving forward,” he said.
If the event had led to another outbreak, that could reshutter businesses and hurt the local economy even more.
“We could bankrupt Main Street in our respective communities by making the wrong decision here,” Craft said. “We chose to give up the week. We can’t take the risk. It’s not our rodeo. It belongs to the community and we are just the stewards of that.”
***
Smaller events are being planned in several of the cities where the weeklong rodeo festivals have been canceled.
Bravo, the Laramie County director of travel and tourism, said officials hoped to organize a string of events around the county during the week Frontier Days would have occurred. He said the various venues and event runners have been coordinating to figure out what that would look like, but they should be prepared for something.
The Cody Stampede Rodeo is hoping to get an exception allowing it to seat more than 250 people for the Cody Nite Rodeo. In Sheridan, Craft is hoping to work with local bars and other venues to stream footage from the previous year so people can still gather around rodeo — just in a lesser capacity.
Sankey is hosting a drive-in rodeo Saturday night at the Sankey Pro Rodeo ranch in Joliet, Montana. Spectators can watch from lawn chairs or from their vehicles, he said. It’s the first of his efforts to try and make up for the losses he knows he’ll see this year.
When asked if it will be enough, facing such a bleak situation, he stiffened a bit.
“It can’t be a bleak situation. This is the situation we’re in,” he said. “You either chose to make it something better … or curl up and die.”
