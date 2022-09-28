Falcon of Sinks Canyon climbing route controversy dies

The female peregrine falcon at the center of a dispute over development in Sinks Canyon State Park died this summer, likely from disease, along with her two chicks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday.

Peregrine falcons tend to return with their monogamous mates to the same nesting territory each year. This mating pair, though only one of several to claim territory inside the park, has garnered particular interest from the public.

“They’re highly visible to any tourist,” said Rene Schell, the Lander region information and education specialist for Game and Fish. “If you’re aware that there are peregrine falcons in the canyon, you can see them.”

But Sinks Canyon is also a popular rock climbing destination. One of the pair’s nesting sites — the spot they chose both this year and last — sits atop a cliff where state officials considered installing an assisted climbing system, or via ferrata, to attract families and less experienced climbers to the park.

The idea became a divisive one in Lander, exciting some and incensing others, with opponents citing the cultural value of the proposed location alongside the risk of disturbing a historically vulnerable keystone species: Peregrine falcons were decimated by DDT in the middle of the last century.

Following successful reintroduction, the species recovered enough to be removed from the Endangered Species List and returned to state oversight more than 20 years ago. Game and Fish still closely monitors some falcon pairs, including this one, Schell said. The agency knew approximately when the eggs would hatch, but that window came and went without any sightings of the female.

Wary of disturbing the falcons, officials sent up a drone, and then a volunteer climber, only after they were confident the nest had failed — a common occurrence among raptors, Schell said. She estimated the birds had been dead for a month.

While the agency was able to rule out physical injury, the remains proved too decayed for further testing, she said. “But we felt like it was more important to wait to go and retrieve anything.”

The female falcon may have succumbed to highly pathogenic avian influenza, which kills many birds, including raptors, at a high rate and has been especially prevalent this year. Schell noted, however, that Game and Fish couldn’t rule out other diseases circulating in Wyoming’s raptors, including West Nile Virus.

From the agency’s perspective, the via ferrata was a manageable addition, at least for the falcons. Officials deemed plans to close the climbing route if the falcon pair nested nearby a satisfactory way to protect them from human disturbance.

Bob Oakleaf, a retired Game and Fish wildlife biologist who led community pushback against the original plan, believes conservation should be valued over recreation in Sinks Canyon “because it’s a wildlife habitat management area, purchased for wildlife, and so I always looked at it as — the No. 1 priority is wildlife. And especially the peregrines.”

The project’s location eventually changed. State officials are now evaluating an alternate, smaller site farther from the nests and in a busier location. Oakleaf sees it as an improvement, but has yet to decide whether he’ll support the project. He’s waiting for more specifics to be released.

“The habitat is still there, and maybe more important than before,” Oakleaf said. The birds’ deaths, he added, indicate “that habitat needs to be preserved so it’ll be totally available, without question, for any birds that come along next.”

And there’s a high chance the same male will be back to nest next year — or maybe the year after — with a new mate, Schell said.

“There are now enough peregrines that are sort of waiting in the wings just for a territory to open up,” she added, “and for them to kind of step in and take their place.”