Familiar foes Encampment, Farson get ready for semifinal tilt

Dayne Anderson added 21 points for the Tigers, while Shane McGraw finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Miners.

Encampment, which is in search of its first state title since 2008, was done in by Hagan Jones last year. Thursday, it was Lingle-Fort Laramie that had a hard time keeping up with the Joneses. Junior twins Colby and Carson and sophomore Trevor combined for 31 points and the Pronghorns were more than content to be patient against the Doggers’ zone defense.

Farson led 15-9 at the half as the Pronghorns continued to look for openings against the bigger Doggers, who refused to abandon their zone.

“We really weren’t trying to stall,” Colby Jones offered.

Added Carson: “We were trying to get them out of the zone.”

Carson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 31-all and, after a stop on the other end, the Pronghorns held the ball for the final shot but were unable to convert.

“That was an awesome shot,” Colby said of Carson’s clutch long-distance shot.