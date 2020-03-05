Familiar foes Encampment, Farson get ready for semifinal tilt

Beating a team three times in one season is never easy. Friday, Encampment will try to defeat defending state champion Farson for a fourth time when the Southwest Conference rivals meet in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships.
Farson advanced past the quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row with a 40-35 double-overtime victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie while Encampment took control early and rolled to a 66-42 victory over Hanna.
Encampment is all too familiar with the Pronghorns. Not only do they face off at least twice every year in the regular season, but they met in last year’s championship game, which Farson won on a buzzer-beater by Hagan Jones.
“We’re definitely familiar with each other,” Encampment senior Reid Schroeder said. “It’s not going to be easy to beat them again. We just have to stay cool and be ready for their pressure.”
Schroeder scored eight of his 17 points in the third quarter after Hanna had trimmed what had been a 31-point (39-8) deficit to 14 points (44-30).
“They started hitting some shots and we kind of went into a lull,” Encampment junior Dalton Peterson, who had 16 points and 14 rebounds, explained. “We tried not to take our foot off the gas, but I think that’s what happened.”
Dayne Anderson added 21 points for the Tigers, while Shane McGraw finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds for the Miners.
Encampment, which is in search of its first state title since 2008, was done in by Hagan Jones last year. Thursday, it was Lingle-Fort Laramie that had a hard time keeping up with the Joneses. Junior twins Colby and Carson and sophomore Trevor combined for 31 points and the Pronghorns were more than content to be patient against the Doggers’ zone defense.
Farson led 15-9 at the half as the Pronghorns continued to look for openings against the bigger Doggers, who refused to abandon their zone.
“We really weren’t trying to stall,” Colby Jones offered.
Added Carson: “We were trying to get them out of the zone.”
Carson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 31-all and, after a stop on the other end, the Pronghorns held the ball for the final shot but were unable to convert.
“That was an awesome shot,” Colby said of Carson’s clutch long-distance shot.
The first overtime offered more of the same as Lingle-Fort Laramie failed to score on the opening possession and Farson proceeded to take more than 4 minutes off the clock before Trevor Jones’ 3-point attempt was just off the mark to send the game to a second extra session still tied at 31-all.
Trevor Jones broke the long scoring drought to open the second OT and Caeden Riley, who had a game-high 17 points, tied the game for the Doggers. But Carson Jones hit a mid-range jumper and Zander Reed scored off a pass from Trevor Jones for a four-point advantage. Colby Jones then knocked down 3 of 4 free throws to seal the deal.
“His free throws were big since I was missing mine,” Carson said of his twin’s prowess as the charity stripe.
The Southwest added another team in the semifinals thanks to Saratoga’s 50-43 victory over Kaycee. The Panthers grabbed a 23-21 lead at the half on Teegan Love’s buzzer-beating jumper.
Saratoga led by just two points early in the fourth quarter, but went on a 9-0 run to seize momentum and move into the semifinals for the first time since 2008.
Love finished with 25 for the Panthers while Dion Ealy, who scored all 13 of Kaycee’s first-quarter points, finished with 22.
