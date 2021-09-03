Families withdraw students, teachers suspended following school district vote to require masks

“If a family decides they would rather have their children wear masks, great. If a family decides they do not want to send their children in a mask, great,” she added. “This should be up to each family to decide.”

Stephens now plans to homeschool her two youngest daughters, with a third already having been enrolled in a local private school.

“Should the private school require masks, we will pull her as well,” Stephens said. “There is a great home-school community that has welcomed those of us who withdrew our children with open arms.”

She added the family hasn’t ruled out their children returning to SCSD2 schools, if the opportunity presents itself.

“I would love to have our daughters in the district schools again. We love the staff and teachers at Meadowlark (Elementary School),” Stephens said. “Our children’s education is very important to us. This was not an easy decision to make, but it is one that we knew was the right decision for our kids.

“I know that these decisions are hard to make. I do respect our elected officials and recognize this is a challenging time for all of us. No matter what you decide there will be criticism,” she added. “(But) at the end of the day, we had to draw a line in the sand and say that enough is enough.”