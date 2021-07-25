Family of woman attacked in hospital files lawsuit

RIVERTON — The daughters of a woman who died about two weeks after her eye was gouged out last year, reportedly by another patient at SageWest Health Care in Lander, have sued the hospital.

SageWest is named in the suit under its LLC’s official name, “Riverton Memorial Hospital,” which is a subsidiary of LifePoint Health Inc.

The wrongful death suit was filed July 19 in federal court by June Louise Tillman and Cathy Ann Lucas.

Their mother, Elaine Tillman, was in her hospital bed on Nov. 26, 2020 — Thanksgiving day — when Patrick Lee Rose was reported to have fled his own room, run into hers, and gouged out one of her eyes.

That day also was Tillman’s birthday, the complaint notes.

Tillman was flown to emergency care in Salt Lake City, where she died Dec. 9.

Both the younger Tillman and Lucas are residents of Fremont County.

According to the complaint, Tillman was “attacked by another patient whose dangerous and violent proclivities were known or should have been known by the defendant.”