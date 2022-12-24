Family of Wyoming Marine asks judge to continue Alec Baldwin defamation suit

The family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan has asked a federal judge to deny Alec Baldwin’s request to toss the defamation lawsuit they filed against the actor.

Baldwin is accused of subjecting Rylee McCollum’s widow and sister to online harassment after he reposted a photo shared by McCollum’s sister, Roice, who attended a protest of the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Baldwin called her an “insurrectionist” in a comment.

This is the McCollum family’s second attempt at a claim; a Wyoming judge tossed the lawsuit because Baldwin wrote the posts in New York, where he lives. So, the family refiled in his home state. Baldwin is now seeking to have it dismissed.

In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the family said this suit is not about the heroism of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum or his family’s sacrifice.

“Rather, this case is about an incredibly wealthy, incredibly famous man who used his fame, notoriety, and platform of 2.4 million Instagram followers to attack the grieving widow and sisters of a deceased United States Marine who now seeks to avoid responsibility for the harm he inflicted,” the motion states.

On Nov. 30, in a motion to dismiss the suit, Baldwin’s attorneys said he was expressing his views on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which is protected political speech.

The McCollum family alleges Baldwin’s publication of false statements are not “political opinions,” but harmful, personal attacks against non-public figures.

“They are private citizens who were thrown to Baldwin’s pack of wolves,” their lawyers said.

Rylee McCollum died in an August 2021 bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Marine was from the Jackson area and was weeks away from becoming a father.

Baldwin contacted his sister, Roice McCollum, through Instagram after hearing about Rylee’s death and ultimately sent the family $5,000.

When Roice McCollum shared images on her Instagram of the U.S. Capitol riot, Baldwin responded by criticizing her actions. She did not participate in or condone the events that took place that day, her attorneys say in court documents.

The family’s attorneys said the assertion of Roice McCollum as an ‘insurrectionist” has a very specific, literal meaning — it’s not an opinion or political commentary.

“Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election,” Baldwin said in the initial Instagram dialogue.

The family's lawyers maintain Baldwin knew the hatred the McCollum family would experience due to his post just four months after they lost their brother and husband to a terrorist attack.

The family is asking a Southern District of New York judge to deny Baldwin’s motion to dismiss and for “further relief to which they have shown themselves entitled.”