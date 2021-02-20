Famous Platte County artist stays busy with his passion

As an artist that knows how to branch out into other areas, he also makes leather work, saddles, walking canes and jewelry, but his bread and butter is his paintings. He says that he was offered a $500k for one of his paintings, but he is holding out for a higher price and as of now, his top selling work was sold for $300k.

“I used to travel all around the world,” he said. “I used to do freelance work for Porsche and did automobile design. And when I’m not traveling, I am stuck in my studio on wheels which I converted from a four-horse trailer. It looks like a cabin inside. I bed down right here in Wheatland for the last five years. I like Wheatland, but it’s windy.”

The artwork that Saddler does varies as far as how long it takes him start to finish.

“I do two or three pictures at the same time, sometimes” he said. “It’s so I don’t get bored. I am doing some big scale stuff right now. I am a high dollar artist. I did one for the Benny Binyon bucking bull show in Las Vegas. I got offered up to a half a million dollars for it. I want a million dollars for it; I don’t care if I sell it.”

With the sale of artwork in decline due to the economy, Sadler says he has no problem selling his artwork and that he has a list of things he has on his to-do list.