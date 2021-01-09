Fanclub ushers grizzly 399 plus 4 on trek toward den

“She’s a unique individual in that most grizzly bears with cubs try to go to the den early,” Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor Dan Thompson said. “She’s carved out her own niche.”

In the eyes of some avid observers, all those calories had a clear effect on the bears.

“Oh, she’s super fat,” painter and photographer Sue Cederholm said. “She’s definitely porked up. And those cubs, they’re all chubby too.”

Thompson agreed.

“She looks rotund to me, and the cubs look healthy too,” he said. “Of course I can’t feel her ribs and her body, but she’s moving around really well.”

Cedarholm, along with colleague Tom Mangelsen, were part of a crowd with Wasenmiller whose 22 vehicles were parked at Signal Mountain. Joined by a Teton park law enforcement officer, they waited in anticipation for grizzly 399 and the crew to resurface after having disappeared from view from the highway.

Near dusk the family waddled through the snow within eyeshot of the home of Beth Bennett, who lives with her husband at the Bureau of Reclamation house perched above Jackson Lake Dam.