FCC chairman visits reservation to see progress on high-speed internet project, discuss access

ETHETE — As more homes on tribal lands are poised to gain access to high-speed internet, a top federal official visited the Wind River Reservation on Tuesday to view the project’s progress and discuss the need for improved internet access for tribal members.

Following the announcement of a $4.1 million grant from the Federal Communications Commission in August, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai toured areas that will benefit from lightning-fast, federally funded broadband internet while hearing from tribal leaders and other community members about the benefits of better internet access.

“To come out here to the Wind River Reservation and see how FCC funding … is helping connect folks on this rural, tribal reservation is incredible,” Pai said in an interview on Tuesday. “And to hear from some of the individuals here who have developed the skills to enable them to build this infrastructure, and to hear how consumers are benefiting from it — how kids are able to do homework at home, businesswomen and men can work from home — it’s just a great illustration of the power of the internet.”