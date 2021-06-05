Federal bill could aid Wyoming infrastructure

“The key component in all of this is state dollars,” Dennis Byrne, WYDOT’s chief financial officer, told lawmakers earlier this month. “You have to have state dollars to match those federal dollars. And for us it’s not federal dollars. The concern is the state dollar. We have stopped applying for certain federal grants simply because we don’t have the state dollars to be able to match them.”

“We clearly have our own budgetary challenges, there’s no question,” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said in a call with Wyoming reporters last month. “I know it’s something that the Legislature and the governor have been working very closely on. And, we need to find ways that we can both protect our fossil fuel industry [so] that we can encourage technological advances and things like carbon capture and clean coal technology. But while we do that, we’ve also got to find ways that we can diversify and make sure that the economy can continue to grow.”

Before it can be applied in the state, the infrastructure bill has to pass the U.S. Senate, where it currently faces numerous challenges, including from Wyoming’s delegation.