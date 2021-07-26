Federal grant could cover costs of broadband, devices for Wyoming schools, libraries

Wyoming schools and libraries could have their connectivity costs covered by federal pandemic relief dollars, but they’ll need to apply by Aug. 13, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Monday.

Dubbed the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the federal program aims to bridge the gap to internet access, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

The grant would cover a school’s costs for equipment like laptops, tablets and Wifi routers, as well as for broadband services in which they were being used to enable remote learning. The money comes from a $7 billion Federal Communications Commission program aimed at supporting online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the grant will reimburse qualifying schools and libraries for money spent on portable devices and internet service up to a certain amount. Schools can be reimbursed up to $400 for laptops and up to $250 for WiFi hotspots, for example.

Specifically, the items being reimbursed must be “for use by students, school staff, and library patrons who would otherwise lack sufficient connectivity to engage in remote learning.”