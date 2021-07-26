Federal grant could cover costs of broadband, devices for Wyoming schools, libraries

Wyoming schools and libraries could have their connectivity costs covered by federal pandemic relief dollars, but they’ll need to apply by Aug. 13, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Monday.
Dubbed the Emergency Connectivity Fund, the federal program aims to bridge the gap to internet access, particularly in rural and low-income communities.
The grant would cover a school’s costs for equipment like laptops, tablets and Wifi routers, as well as for broadband services in which they were being used to enable remote learning. The money comes from a $7 billion Federal Communications Commission program aimed at supporting online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the grant will reimburse qualifying schools and libraries for money spent on portable devices and internet service up to a certain amount. Schools can be reimbursed up to $400 for laptops and up to $250 for WiFi hotspots, for example.
Specifically, the items being reimbursed must be “for use by students, school staff, and library patrons who would otherwise lack sufficient connectivity to engage in remote learning.”
This grant money would be on top of the nearly $300 million the state education department has already received from the American Rescue Plan Act, nearly all of which will be allocated to school districts.
For a school or library to be eligible for the grant, they must already qualify for the FCC’s E-rate program, which helps with the cost of internet service. Twenty-five of the state’s 48 school districts already utilize that program, which in 2020 paid out more than $1 million to connect Wyoming public schools to broadband internet. A district does not have to be enrolled in the E-rate program to qualify for the new grant.
The Wyoming Department of Education is encouraging schools to apply for the program by Aug. 13. Administrators looking for more information can visit emergencyconnectivityfund.org.
