Federal land buy-back program coming to Wind River Reservation, aims to return more land to tribal jurisdiction

Some land owners on the Wind River Reservation will soon be able to sell their land to the federal government as part of a program meant to return ownership of as much land as possible to the reservation’s two tribes.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Buy-Back Program for tribal nations hopes to recapture much of the land once allotted to tribal members — but now is often underutilized due to a tangle of present-day ownership resulting from those original allotments being passed down through generations of descendants — for the reservation’s tribes to control and potentially use. Those tangled ownership webs result in highly “fractionated” ownership – sometimes with hundreds or thousands of owners — of a single allotment.
Participation in the program is voluntary. Only tribal members with allotments will be eligible to sell their land.
Once back under tribal jurisdiction, the formerly fractionated land could be used by tribes for economic development, right-of-ways, cultural preservation or housing, among other uses.
“I’ve seen allotments that have 1,000 owners,” said Lynnette Grey Bull, who is leading the federal program’s efforts on the reservation. When that happens, she added, “nothing gets done with it” because the land becomes “tied up” and it can become difficult to use that land for any beneficial purpose.
“This way, the land goes back to the tribes,” Grey Bull said of the coming purchase offers.
The program was formed after the federal government settled the 2009 Cobell v. Salazar case with tribes for $3.4 billion, with $1.9 billion set aside for land purchases.
As of Feb. 18, about $204 million remained for tribal nations waiting to take part in the program, according to the Department of the Interior.
According to a January press release from the Interior department, since the program started, about 893,000 fractionated land interests making up approximately 2.6 million acres have been consolidated and returned to tribal jurisdiction, increasing tribal ownership of land where the program has been implemented by 144 percent.
Of the Wind River Reservation’s nearly 2.26 million acres, about 75 percent is already tribal trust land, according to the state’s two tribes.
It’s the 4.5 percent – almost 102,000 acres – of land once allotted to tribal citizens, and still owned by their decedents, that the land buyback program is aiming to recapture on behalf of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes.
Leaders of the program on the Wind River Reservation say it has the largest number of landowners – about 6,500 — of any reservation participating.
The program won’t target owners of more than 471,000 acres of fee simple land — essentially land that’s within reservation boundaries but not reservation land. Nor will it affect non-Native land owners within the reservation.
At an informational meeting for potential sellers earlier this month at the Wind River Hotel and Casino, members of the team managing the program for the Northern Arapaho Tribe explained how the voluntary process works and how it could be beneficial for Wyoming’s two tribes.
They also discussed how fractionated land can create obstacles when someone is trying to build a home or use the land for agriculture.
When the federal government passed the General Allotment Act of 1887, reservation land was divided and allotted to individual tribal citizens, according to the Interior department. As those original owners died and passed their allotments to their descendants, the number of owners grew exponentially with every generation, each owning a smaller percentage of the original allotment, leading to the current-day problem.
“The purpose of the program is do de-fractionize the land,” said Jesse Crispin, a member of the group working to implement the program on Wind River, at the meeting.
Although the Wind River Reservation’s land isn’t as parceled into a checkerboard pattern as prominently as some other reservations, fractionated ownership — and the checkerboard nature of land ownership on many reservations — “cause major challenges for tribes that impact their ability to exercise tribal sovereignty and self-determination,” according to the Department of the Interior.
“We can’t do anything with that checkerboarded land,” Grey Bull said in an interview.
With both reservation tribes dealing with a shortage of housing for tribal members, she said the return of additional land to tribal management could especially help resolve the crisis.
During the interview, she said she has witnessed the frustration that fractionated land poses firsthand when a cousin a couple of years ago wanted to place a modular home on an allotment she shared with many family members.
The cousin, Grey Bull said, had been approved for a loan and was ready to place the home on the land, but had to wait more than a year until she got 150 signatures from relatives giving her permission to place the home on the shared land.
“She got it,” Grey Bull said. “It took some time.”
Since pieces of land could have many owners, those who decide not to sell will be able to keep their percentage of that land, with the rest going back to the tribe, she said.
At the meeting earlier this month, Tamara Duran, another member of the program implementation team, said any of the more than 6,500 Indigenous landowners on the reservation would also be selling their mineral rights if they choose to sell their percentage of their land.
Landowners should begin receiving offers in late spring or early summer, Grey Bull said.
In the meantime, she said she and others will continue to offer informational meetings and other opportunities, including home visits, to educate landowners about the process. The program also has an office in Ethete.
A survey of the reservation is also currently underway to determine the value, including any mineral rights, of the allotted lands eligible for the program, according to Grey Bull.
Wind River will be one of the last reservations to participate, she said. The high number of landowners and unique situation of two tribes sharing one reservation have delayed the program’s start on the reservation.