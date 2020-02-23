Federal land buy-back program coming to Wind River Reservation, aims to return more land to tribal jurisdiction

The cousin, Grey Bull said, had been approved for a loan and was ready to place the home on the land, but had to wait more than a year until she got 150 signatures from relatives giving her permission to place the home on the shared land.

“She got it,” Grey Bull said. “It took some time.”

Since pieces of land could have many owners, those who decide not to sell will be able to keep their percentage of that land, with the rest going back to the tribe, she said.

At the meeting earlier this month, Tamara Duran, another member of the program implementation team, said any of the more than 6,500 Indigenous landowners on the reservation would also be selling their mineral rights if they choose to sell their percentage of their land.

Landowners should begin receiving offers in late spring or early summer, Grey Bull said.

In the meantime, she said she and others will continue to offer informational meetings and other opportunities, including home visits, to educate landowners about the process. The program also has an office in Ethete.

A survey of the reservation is also currently underway to determine the value, including any mineral rights, of the allotted lands eligible for the program, according to Grey Bull.

Wind River will be one of the last reservations to participate, she said. The high number of landowners and unique situation of two tribes sharing one reservation have delayed the program’s start on the reservation.

