Federal oil and gas leasing ban misses its target

In his Inaugural Speech, President Joe Biden pledged to “be a President for all Americans”.
Yet one week later, he signed a sweeping Executive Order threatening the livelihoods of thousands of Wyomingites. The federal oil and gas leasing moratorium that purports to be “tackling the climate crisis” is a unilateral action that fails to reduce greenhouse gases and ignores the impacts to the people of Wyoming.
Although the administration claims this order is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it overlooks the reality on the ground. Not only does it fail to solve anything, it creates an unequal playing field for energy-producing states with large amounts of public land. It also creates additional economic hardship for a wide swath of Wyoming’s workforce.
To understand the impact of the President’s order in Wyoming, it’s important to recognize what a massive role federal lands play in energy development here. Wyoming produces more oil and gas on Federal lands than almost any other state. That production creates and sustains tens of thousands of jobs and nearly $500 million annually in revenue that pays for our schools, supports healthcare in Wyoming and even ensures our highways and streets are paved.
It’s more than just oil and gas producers that are impacted by the President’s order. There are well operators, oilfield service companies and water truck drivers, hotel owners and employees, cafe owners and staff, even the local feed store – they are the businesses and employees that will feel the brunt of this action. All of our counties and communities are affected by the loss in revenue. With the stroke of a pen, the President ensured that a foundational part of Wyoming’s economy cannot operate normally for an open-ended period of time.
The fact that there are acres of leases that have yet to be developed does not minimize the impact of this federal action. Oil and gas companies operate more efficiently if they can group contiguous leases in units, thus requiring fewer drilling pads. This means less disturbance to wildlife habitat and lowered emissions during exploration and production.
So, what are the next steps for Wyoming?
First, we are supporting our Congressional delegation’s efforts to prevent the President from imposing this moratorium through legislation. Senator Lummis and Barrasso’s POWER Act and Representative Cheney’s “Safeguarding Oil and Gas Leasing and Permitting Act” would require Congressional approval before lands could be withdrawn from leasing.
I have contacted Governors of other Western states and instructed our Attorney General to explore legal options that would allow us to challenge the Administration’s action. If federal actions continue to come down unilaterally without thought of the totality of the impacts and complete disregard for the states that help keep the lights on, there’ll be a fight.
We must also bring solid facts into the conversation. If the goal is to lower greenhouse gas emissions, Wyoming is leading the way in developing technologies to achieve this. We are also a leader in methane emission reductions and were among the first to require disclosure of fracking ingredients.
I have continuously supported an “all of the above” energy policy that calls for Wyoming to be a leader in all energy production. However, Biden and the other “green” energy folks need to recognize that renewable energy development still has a large impact on our open spaces and wildlife habitat. Wyoming has been responsibly developing its oil and gas reserves for years. We have led the way in protection of wildlife habitat, including leading the nation in protections for the Greater Sage Grouse and the establishment of big game migration corridors.
Today, Wyoming is leading the effort to develop carbon capture technology, a strategy that can actually remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The ability to finance such efforts includes funds received from the oil and gas industry. Less revenue from those sources make it more challenging to pursue these carbon capture efforts.
Heavy-handed tactics that push oil and gas development onto private land or overseas are not solutions. China, Russia, and the Middle East will now produce even more coal, oil, and gas—countries in which wildlife, climate, and culture are not weighed in any fashion prior to development, and where little to no consequences exist for failing to limit pollution or emissions. The sad irony of this administration’s fervent desire to reduce greenhouse gases is that their blind fanaticism has actually just put us further from that goal.