Federal oil and gas leasing ban misses its target

In his Inaugural Speech, President Joe Biden pledged to “be a President for all Americans”.

Yet one week later, he signed a sweeping Executive Order threatening the livelihoods of thousands of Wyomingites. The federal oil and gas leasing moratorium that purports to be “tackling the climate crisis” is a unilateral action that fails to reduce greenhouse gases and ignores the impacts to the people of Wyoming.

Although the administration claims this order is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it overlooks the reality on the ground. Not only does it fail to solve anything, it creates an unequal playing field for energy-producing states with large amounts of public land. It also creates additional economic hardship for a wide swath of Wyoming’s workforce.

To understand the impact of the President’s order in Wyoming, it’s important to recognize what a massive role federal lands play in energy development here. Wyoming produces more oil and gas on Federal lands than almost any other state. That production creates and sustains tens of thousands of jobs and nearly $500 million annually in revenue that pays for our schools, supports healthcare in Wyoming and even ensures our highways and streets are paved.